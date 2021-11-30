The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Tribal College Student’s Path to Leadership

Little Priest was the last war chief of the Winnebago Tribe, and the namesake of Little Priest College, one of 35 tribal colleges and universities with land-grant status. Freshman Trey Blackhawk, an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is pursuing a degree there in Environmental Science. He balances his studies with raising a family, managing the Winnebago Tribal Farm, and now serving as a 1994 Tribal Scholar at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

