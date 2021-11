Articles

On 11/23 Calise & Sons Bakery, Inc. produced Italian Scala Bread (Italian bread w/Sesame Seeds) and by error were packaged in a bag that says Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread, photos below. A total of 689 packages were produced that went out to markets in RI, MA, NH and CT. The packages have a white p

