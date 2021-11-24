Frozen cauliflower recalled due to Listeria test

Articles

Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower, TJ Farms Select brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cauliflower was imported from China and the affected lot code and UPC are located on the back panel lower left corner of the bag. The impacted product was distributed in PA, TN, and WI. The recalled product is described below:

Product Description Lot Codes UPC Code 16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower 2077890089 75544000604-3

No illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall is initiated due to a single sample of cauliflower which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

