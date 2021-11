Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 19:26 Hits: 4

JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling a Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto soup stock because it was found to contain undeclared fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna). Individuals who have allergies to fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna) run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jfc-international-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-fish-bonito-sardine-tuna-wel-pac-shrimp-soup