Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Committed to the quality of its products, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is recalling 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fischer-wieser-specialty-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-h-e-b-creamy-tomato-basil-soup