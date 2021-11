Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kraft-heinz-voluntarily-recalls-select-country-time-lemonade-tang-arizona-tea-powdered-beverages-and