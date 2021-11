Articles

Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

The Spice House is voluntarily recalling Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds should immediately discontinue use of this product.

