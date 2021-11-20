As the Salmonella illnesses mount, so do the Onion recalls

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 15:26 Hits: 6

Since the last update on October 29, 2021, 84 more sick people were added to this outbreak. As of November 12, 2021, 892 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 38 states and Puerto Rico (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 25, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 58% are female. Of 571 people with information available, 183 (32%) have been hospitalized.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

As of October 28, 2021, 808 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 13, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 57% are female. Of 505 people with information available, 157 (31%) have been hospitalized.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

From Pro-Source:

From Keeler:

Pier-C Produce Inc. of Leamington, Ontario Canada is voluntarily recalling Mexican Origin, whole 2 lb White Onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Pier-C 2lb white onions of Mexican origin. This recall does not affect any other items in the Pier-C Produce Inc. product catalogue.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with SALMONELLA, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with SALMONELLA often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with SALMONELLA can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was delivered to a single retailer in the state of Florida between August 17th, 2021 and August 23rd, 2021.

Additionally, the recalled product was also delivered to a single wholesaler in Florida between August 9th, 2021 and August 24th, 2021.

The recalled product will contain the following four identifiers:

Product is packed in 2 lb mesh bags, labelled Product of Mexico and will bear the UPC code 0 33383 60051 2 bearing the brand Pier-C Produce.

On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family farms of Deming, NM voluntarily recalled imported Onions from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 for potential SALMONELLA contamination. In turn, Pier-C Produce Inc. identified white onions originating from the above recalled lots and proceeded to voluntarily recall the white onions as well.

More from the FDA:

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. of Friesland, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling Alsum Farms & Produce fresh whole yellow onions in 3 lb. bags, 5 lb. bags, and 50 lb. cartons; fresh whole white onions in 2 lb. bags; and fresh whole red onions in 2 lb. bags delivered to select retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania between July 13, 2021 and August 18, 2021. The recalled onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. This only affects onions labeled “Produce of Mexico”. The recall does not impact any other Alsum Farms & Produce products. “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said Heidi Randall, COO of Alsum Farms & Produce. “We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health.” The affected onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonellaoften experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Thoroughly cooking fresh onions to 165°F/ 74°C will kill the Salmonella bacteria. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the US Food & Drug Administration. While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated, and the recalled onions are beyond the typical shelf life of fresh summer onions, this voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution. For additional information please refer to the description, lot codes, and labels. Click hereExternal Link Disclaimer for highlighted codes. Brand Packaging Description Lot Codes Alsum 3 Lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico 049008,

099008,

109008,

119008,

149007 Alsum 5 Lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico 099008,

109008,

119008 Alsum 2 Lb. Bag Whole White Onions

Produce of Mexico 169008 Alsum 2 Lb. Bag Whole Red Onions

Produce of Mexico 039008,

099008,

109008,

139007,

139008, Alsum 50 lb. Carton Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico Labeled

Produce of Mexico Potandon Produce L.L.C. of Idaho Falls, Idaho is updating its October 26 voluntary recall of onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Green Giant Fresh to include 3lb. and 5lb. bags of whole yellow onions and 2 lb. bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and August 22, 2021 to a UNFI retail distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products. The recalled onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. We have notified UNFI about this updated recall of onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms. A list of the additional recalled onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms is provided in Table 1 below. For easy reference, Table 2 includes the October 26 recalled items also sourced from Keeler Family Farms. Potandon Produce is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted. The recall was initiated after an onion-packer informed the company it had supplied Potandon Produce with onions recalled by Keeler Family Farms. Anyone who has the recalled whole onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mountain Time, or visit its website at www.potandon.comExternal Link Disclaimer. TABLE 1: November 15, 2021 UPDATED Potandon Produce Voluntary Recall-Product Sourced from Keeler Family Farms Label or Brand Packaging Description Retail DC delivery location Dated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag) UPC on bag Lot # Green Giant Fresh 3 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Champaign, IL 7/15/2021 60580600123-9 149007 Champaign, IL 7/18/2021 149007 Champaign, IL 8/22/2021 119008 Green Giant Fresh 5 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Champaign, IL 8/10/2021 60580600170-3 049008 Green Giant Fresh 2 lb. Bag Whole White Onions Champaign, IL 8/16/2021 60580600218-2 139008 TABLE 2: For easy reference, below is a copy of the Potandon Produce onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms and voluntarily recalled on October 26, 2021 Label or Brand Packaging Description Retail DC delivery location Dated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag) UPC on bag Lot # on bag tag Julian Date on bag tag Green Giant Fresh 2 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 60580600120-8 42543-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/28/2021 42600-3 RA208 Fargo, ND 7/29/2021 42600-3 RA209 Bismarck, ND 7/30/2021 42600-3 RA209 Hopkins, MN 7/29/2021 42600-3 RA209 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42542-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/16/2021 42542-5 RA197 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-5 RA202 Green Giant Fresh Whole Yellow Onions 3 lb. Bag Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 60580600123-9 42543-2 RA201 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Fargo, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/26/2021 42543-2 RA204 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-5 RA202 Green Giant Fresh 5 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Hopkins, MN 7/20/2021 60580600170-3 42543-2 RA200 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42543-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/20/2021 42543-2 RA202 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Fargo, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/26/2021 42543-2 RA204 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42542-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/23/2021 42542-2 RA203 Green Giant Fresh 2 lb. bags Whole White Onions Hopkins, MN 7/16/2021 60580600218-2 42542-3 RA197 Hopkins, MN 7/15/2021 42542-3 RA196 Bismarck, ND 7/21/2021 42542-3 RA200 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42542-3 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-3 RA202

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/as-the-salmonella-illnesses-mount-so-do-the-onion-recalls/