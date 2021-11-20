Hey Starbucks, you should pay the cost of the hepatitis vaccines and time loss standing in line due to your ill employee

Articles

Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021

I got my eye on you!

Jasmine Payoute of Philadelphia CBS reports that there are growing worries after a Starbucks employee tested positive for hepatitis A in Gloucester Township. There’s now a vaccination clinic provided by Camden County for anyone who feels they may have been exposed.

The line wrapped around the corner Friday afternoon as hundreds of people in Camden County lined up with the same concerns.

“I was nervous, very scared,” one woman said.

They are all waiting to get vaccinated after a food handler at the Starbucks on Blackwood Clementon Road tested positive for hepatitis A.

“It’s just remarkable that in this day in age something like this is going on,” one man said.

The Camden County Department of Health says they were notified Wednesday that the employee tested positive and worked through the infectious period.

They say the store gets about 600 people a day, meaning thousands may have been exposed.

The department is recommending anyone who patronized Starbucks on Nov. 4-6 or 11-13 get the hepatitis A vaccine.

Edward Rainas was first in line.

“I’m a little upset though since Starbucks didn’t tell any of the customers what was going on,” Rainas said.

Andrew Weirback agrees. He was forced to make getting vaccinated a family affair.

“I’m here with my wife, my granddaughter, my daughter, we’re all here, unfortunately, getting the shot,” he said.

