Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 469, one-pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls. Sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com, the bags are being recalled because it may contain undeclared peanut allergen. People who have

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cargill-voluntarily-recalls-469-one-pound-bags-wilbur-dark-chocolate-triple-covered-malted-milk