Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 7

Mountain Meadow Herbs of Somers, MT is recalling 54 bottles (total 240 capsules per bottle) of Mountain Meadow Herbs brand Candida Flush, Lot# 0120011Q. Some bottles from this Lot have become pressurized over time in storage . When opened, the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mountain-meadow-herbs-recalls-supplement-product-due-exploding-bottle-risk