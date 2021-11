Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

ILG International Trading, Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500 g (17 oz) packages of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ilg-international-trading-inc-issues-alert-undeclared-sulfites-natural-delight-collection-natural