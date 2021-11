Articles

November 9, 2021 – Nutracap Holdings, LLC of Norcross, Georgia is voluntarily recalling various dietary supplements due to undeclared wheat, milk, soy and/or coconut on the labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, milk, wheat, or coconut run the risk of serious or life-threat

