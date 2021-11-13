Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 04:07 Hits: 7

Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, Oregon is issuing a voluntary recall of various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, specific lot number 22821, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea , abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington through dis tributors. Product was shipped frozen on common carriers.

The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon is packaged in plastic vacuum sealed packages and sold in various brands, sizes, and weights (see attached labels) . The recalled products brands and lot number are indicated in the table below:

Batch Lot

(indicated on label back of product) Product Description

(indicated on label) 22821 Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 3oz package 22821 Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack 22821 Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced) 22821 North Coast Traditional Nova Lox 22821 North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb 22821 Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced) 22821 Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/smoked-salmonella-recalled-over-listeria-fears/