FDA reports on 4 Active foodborne illness outbreaks – 1 still with unknown source

As of October 28, 2021, 808 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 13, 2021 linked to onions

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 57% are female. Of 505 people with information available, 157 (31%) have been hospitalized.

As of October 7, 2021, 102 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson have been reported from 14 states. The majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report travel to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2021, to September 7, 2021 linked to fish processed in Colorado

Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 85 years, with a median age of 39, and 53% are female. Of 89 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was the only known common link between five cases of acute liver failure in children that occurred in November and December 2020 that was reported to the FDA in March. Since then, 11 additional cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in adults, including one death of a woman with underlying medical conditions, have been identified as possibly linked to the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. The FDA issued an outbreak advisory on March 16 and continues to investigate, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District. On March 24, Real Water Inc. of Mesa, Arizona, and Henderson, Nevada, issued a recall of all sizes of its Real Water brand drinking water and concentrate.

Outside of the cases considered as part of the consent decree, additional cases have been reported. On May 20, 2021, the Southern Nevada Health DistrictExternal Link Disclaimer is reporting five additional probable cases linked to its investigation of acute non-viral hepatitis illness in Clark County residents and the death of one person who was identified as a probable case. The patient who died was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions and is one of the five new probable cases reported. This brings the total to 16 probable and one suspect case. Please note that these new cases are not included in the DOJ complaint.

