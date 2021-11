Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:15 Hits: 15

FG_AUTHORS: GM Watch

Consuming Mediterranean diet made from conventional food results in 10 times higher total pesticide intake than Mediterranean diet made from organic food

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19929-mediterranean-diet-may-only-be-healthy-if-it-s-organic