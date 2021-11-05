Enoki Mushrooms being recalled in Canada – same type of Mushrooms that sickened 36 in US in 2020

Articles

According to Canadian health authorities, Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Jongilpoom brand “Enoki Mushroom” from the marketplace because of Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

The product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories. A country of origin was not included in the recall notice.

Consumers can use the following information and information from previous recalls (see below) to determine whether they have the mushrooms in their homes.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jongilpoom Enoki Mushroom 200 g 8 807076 000321 CE 167D

CE 170D

The previous recalls are:

In 2020 the CDC reported that a total of 36 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes were reported from 17 states.

Ill people ranged in age from less than 1 to 96 years, with a median age of 67. Fifty-eight percent of ill people were female. Of 33 ill people with information available, 31 hospitalizations were reported. Four deaths were reported from California (2), Hawaii, and New Jersey. Six cases were pregnancy-associated, with two resulting in fetal losses.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory evidence showed that enoki mushrooms supplied by Green Co. LTD, located in the Republic of Korea, were the likely source of this outbreak.

FDA and state officials collected enoki mushrooms for testing. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development collected enoki mushrooms from a grocery store where an ill person shopped and identified the outbreak strain in two samples. These mushrooms were labeled as “Product of Korea” and were distributed by Sun Hong Foods, Inc. On March 9, 2020, Sun Hong Foods, Inc. recalled enoki mushrooms. The California Department of Public Health collected enoki mushrooms from grocery stores and identified the outbreak strain in one sample. These mushrooms were labeled as “Product of Korea” and were distributed by Guan’s Mushroom Co. On March 23, 2020, Guan’s Mushroom Co. recalled enoki mushrooms. FDA collected samples of enoki mushrooms for testing at import from Green Co. LTD of the Republic of Korea. On April 6, 2020, results showed that two samples yielded the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. As a result, on April 7, 2020, FDA placed Green Co. LTD on Import Alert and H&C Foods Inc. recalled enoki mushrooms supplied by Green Co. LTD.

