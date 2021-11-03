The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Three ways to reduce the carbon footprint of food purchased by US households

Most consumers want to make food purchases that are smart for their wallets, their health and the environment. And while switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet can lower one's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it may not be realistic or healthful for everyone. Now, researchers report three ways that Americans can reduce the carbon footprint of their food purchases, without requiring drastic dietary changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103082607.htm

