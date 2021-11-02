COVID Was Far Worse for Meatpacking Workers Than Previously Reported

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 3

Authors: Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis obtained data on COVID-19 cases and deaths from just the five largest meatpacking companies in the country. The new data shows cases and deaths were much higher than any previous tally for the industry. Combining the subcommittee’s data with Investigate Midwest’s tracking shows that, across the industry, about 86,000 workers tested positive during the pandemic and that 423 died.

In roughly just the first year of the pandemic, 269 people who worked for Tyson Foods, JBS, Smithfield Foods, Cargill and National Beef died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the subcommittee’s report. The report slammed the companies for being slow to implement protections for workers in the pandemic’s early days, and it said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, charged with overseeing worker safety in the industry, failed to mitigate the virus’s spread.

Rep. James Clyburn, the subcommittee’s chairman and a South Carolina Democrat, said it’s imperative to learn as much as possible about what meatpacking plant workers have lived through. “We must get a full accounting of what happened to them during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, “so we can learn from these failures and to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”

The North American Meat Institute, the industry’s lobbying organization, said in a Wednesday statement that protections installed by plants prevented further spread of the virus. Many workers have also been vaccinated in the past several months, and, across the country, coronavirus cases and deaths are steadily declining, according to The New York Times.



Tyson Foods said it has invested more than $810 million in protecting workers. “Even one illness or loss of life to COVID-19 is one too many, which is why we’ve taken progressive action from the start of the pandemic to protect the health and safety of our workers,” the company said.

Smithfield Foods said it “swiftly and effectively came into compliance with all health and safety recommendations and continues to operate under that guidance today.” JBS said it has spent about $760 million to protect workers. “We have taken aggressive action to keep the virus out of our facilities and adopted hundreds of safety measures,” it said in a statement. Cargill and National Beef did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The subcommittee’s report contends the companies’ response led the virus to spread out from plants to the wider community, at least early in the pandemic. Some scientific research supports that conclusion.

Through May 2020, counties with meatpacking plants saw 10 times as many cases as counties without meatpacking plants, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture study. But then the difference in cases started to decline. As the virus became more widespread, counties with and without meatpacking plants saw similar numbers of cases.

Scientific studies have aimed to estimate the number of positive cases tied to the meatpacking industry. One calculated that, as of July 21, 2020, between 236,000 and 310,000 cases (or 6-8 percent of all U.S. cases) and between 4,300 and 5,200 deaths (or 3-4 percent of all U.S. deaths) were linked to the industry.

No federal agency has consistently tracked cases and deaths in the meatpacking industry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention twicereleased data from several states in the first half 2020 but then stopped. Only a handful of states, such as Colorado and North Carolina, have updated figures throughout the pandemic.

Investigate Midwest has tracked cases at specific plants using news reports, company releases and government data. It has obtained some data through public records requests. Its tracking shows about 50,000 cases and at least 260 deaths across the entire industry. However, the new figures from the subcommittee show COVID-19’s true impact was much higher than previously known.

Looking at just the five companies, the subcommittee found at least 59,000 employees tested positive for the virus and at least 269 died between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021. Investigate Midwest has tracked about 22,000 cases and 106 deaths tied to plants owned by these five companies. Adding the subcommittee’s totals skyrockets the figures for the entire industry.

Smithfield CEO Marks Up CDC Memo