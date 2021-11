Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

As a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/flowers-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-certain-tastykake-multi-pack-cupcakes-sold-eight-states-due