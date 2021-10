Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 18:24 Hits: 5

"It is HIGHLY unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement," says Rich Myers, owner of the Get Baked bakery in Leeds. "I am extremely passionate about sprinkles."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Get Baked)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/15/1046348573/sprinklegate-sinks-a-u-k-bakerys-top-sellers-after-topping-is-found-to-be-illega