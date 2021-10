Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 10:48 Hits: 0

Authors: GM Watch

Leading ag journalist hails plant breeding breakthrough, saying it "flies in the face" of Monsanto. Report: Jonathan Matthews and Claire Robinson

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19918-new-non-gmo-blight-resistant-potato-has-global-importance