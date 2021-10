Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 04:00 Hits: 11

Purina Animal Nutrition is voluntarily recalling one lot of the following products for cattle livestock and for wildlife such as deer, antelope, and wild sheep due to the potential of elevated urea levels.

