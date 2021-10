Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 09:07 Hits: 8

The appeal of pumpkin spice has a lot to do with how we associate smells and flavors with fall — despite the fact that the flavoring doesn't contain any actual pumpkin.

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049222038/take-time-to-celebrate-national-pumpkin-day