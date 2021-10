Articles

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, of Ward Hill, MA is voluntarily recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 oz. because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared allergen (Pine Nut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threaten

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cedars-mediterranean-foods-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-pine-nut-10-oz-organic-mediterranean