Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021

The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Gwillimdale Farms is recalling Gwillimdale Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Gwillimdale Farms Onions 2 lbs (907 g) 6 28250 41454 7 07/09/21 07/13/21 07/14/21 07/15/21 07/16/21 07/19/21 07/20/21 Product of Mexico Gwillimdale Farms Onions 3 lbs (1.36 kg) 6 28250 41455 4 07/16/21 07/19/21 Product of Mexico Gwillimdale Farms Onions 5 lbs (2.27 kg) 6 28250 41456 1 07/13/21 07/15/21 07/16/21 07/19/21 Product of Mexico

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/recalled-onions-went-to-canada-no-illnesses-reported-yet/