Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 11:54 Hits: 0

For many Chinese Americans, dim sum isn't just a meal. It's a way to build community. The pandemic largely shut down that means of connecting, but dim sum restaurants are once again open to diners.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/17/1046850213/after-the-pandemic-left-them-empty-dim-sum-restaurants-are-bustling-once-again