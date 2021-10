Articles

Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 2-24oz Sleeved Packs, because of the possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces.

