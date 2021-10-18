Pollinators Could Win When the Infrastructure Bill Passes

Category: Food Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 08:00 Hits: 9

Matt Kelly

Americans are currently waiting for millions of dollars to be authorized for roads, railways, water infrastructure, and high-speed internet as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate sits in limbo. As members of Congress haggle over companion legislation expanding the social safety net in the U.S., it’s unclear whether the infrastructure bill will get a vote by October 31 in the House of Representatives.

While the nation waits and Congress debates, it’s not just human futures that have been put on hold. Bees and butterflies are also left waiting for thousands of acres of habitat to be funded along the nation’s roadways.

The infrastructure bill authorizes the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to make $2 million in grants available each year over the next five years for states and other eligible entities to “carry out activities that benefit pollinators” along the roads and highways they oversee. This would include planting native flowers, adopting pollinator-friendly land management practices, and removing non-native vegetation.

Insect pollinators are essential to life on this planet; without them, entire ecosystems would collapse. They’re also vital to putting a wide variety of nutritious and affordable food on our tables. American farms widely deploy managed bees—honey bees and certain species of bumble bees—to pollinate fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Wild insect pollinators of all kinds also play a significant role.

There’s growing evidence that bees, butterflies, and other insects can be quite abundant in the minimally developed areas that run alongside the asphalt and pavement—especially when the land is managed with pollinators in mind.

Research has shown that wild bees provide levels of pollination comparable to managed honey bees, and insect pollinators generally have been found to improve fruit set twice as much as honey bees. As one recent study noted: “Honeybees may be imperfect substitutes for the loss of wild pollinators.” Combined, managed and wild pollinators contribute an estimated $24 billion to the U.S. economy.

This is why changes in pollinator populations are so concerning.

One-third of all North American bumble bee species have declined in the past few decades; some, like the endangered rusty patched bumble bee, have declined by up to 90 percent. And recent counts of monarch butterflies in California and Northern Baja show a dramatic decline of 99.9 percent since the 1980s. Insect populations as a whole are facing a crisis. American farms may already be suffering as a result: A recent study found that five out of seven crops in the U.S. are showing signs of what scientists call “pollinator limitation”—a lack of pollinators that restricts the full production of seeds and fruit.

One of the main causes of these declines is the loss, degradation, and fragmentation of native habitat where pollinators feed, nest, and reproduce. Urbanization and agriculture largely drive these land changes, but so do the nation’s 4 million miles of roads, which dissect the landscape, creating barriers to insect migration and isolating populations. Traffic and maintenance activities also pollute the landscape with heavy metals from gasoline additives, de-icing materials, and vehicle exhaust. And construction can destroy and degrade habitat.

Our roadways, however, have the potential to be part of the solution. There’s growing evidence that bees, butterflies, and other insects can be quite abundant in the minimally developed areas that run alongside the asphalt and pavement—especially when the land is managed with pollinators in mind. In Iowa, for instance, around 20 percent of the state’s butterfly species and sizable populations of bumble bees have been found living along roadways. In Kansas, wild bee diversity near roadways is comparable to remnant prairies. And one in 10 remaining milkweed plants—the only plant on which monarch butterflies will lay their eggs—is found along roads.