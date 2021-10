Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 13:05 Hits: 0

Thanks to the NRCS Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) program, a coalition of partners including Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI) and Sustainable Food Lab are tackling water quality, soil health and greenhouse gas issues in the Midwest.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/13/conservation-innovation-grant-creates-market-opportunity-small-grains-midwest