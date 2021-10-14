Salmonella Oranienburg expected to grow to 581 – will source be announced?

Articles

As of September 29, 2021, the CDC and FDA report that 419 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 35 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2021, to September 14, 2021. Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 91 years, with a median age of 37, and 56% are female. Of 214 people with information available, 66 (31%) have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) shows that of the 582 Salmonella Oranienburg uploaded, 581 Whole Genome Sequence (WGS) “matches” are human and one was cilantro and then changed to mixed produce . See below.

Salmonella – 582 isolates

Group PDG000000002.2313

Cluster PDS000094913.26

Distance between selected isolates: minimum = 0 SNPs, maximum = 9 SNPs, average = 1 SNPs

Target creation date range: 2021-08-20 to 2021-10-09

