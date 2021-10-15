Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A Outbreak sickens 37, with 26 hospitalized and 1 death

Articles

Today, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced that an adult who was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A, and who had underlying medical conditions, has died. The RCAHD will disclose no further information about the individual to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family. This is the first reported death associated with this recent outbreak of hepatitis A.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of this individual,” said RCAHD health district director, Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH. “Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease.” At this time, the RCAHD have identified a total of 37 confirmed cases including 26 hospitalizations. Anyone who visited any of the following Famous Anthony’s locations — 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road or 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. (now closed) — from August 10 through 27 only, is urged to seek medical attention if they develop any of the following symptoms:

jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

light-colored stools

