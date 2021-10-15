Op-ed: How Food Became the Perfect Beachhead for Gentrification

Articles

Pascale Joassart-Marcelli

Everybody, it seems, welcomes the arrival of new restaurants, cafés, food trucks, and farmers’ markets.

What could be the downside of fresh veggies, homemade empanadas, and a pop-up restaurant specializing in banh mis? But when they appear in unexpected places—think inner-city areas populated by immigrants—they’re often the first salvo in a broader effort to rebrand and remake the community. As a result, these neighborhoods can quickly become unaffordable and unrecognizable to longtime residents. Stoking an Appetite for Gentrification

In recent years, I started to notice a pattern playing out in the city’s low-income neighborhoods that have traditionally lacked food options. More ethnic restaurants, street vendors, community gardens, and farmers’ markets were cropping up. These, in turn, spurred growing numbers of white, affluent, and college-educated people to venture into areas they had long avoided.

Cities and neighborhoods have long sought to attract educated and affluent residents—people whom sociologist Richard Florida dubbed “the creative class.” The thinking goes that these newcomers will spend their dollars and presumably contribute to economic growth and job creation.

Food taps into the American Dream and appeals to the multicultural values of many educated, wealthy foodies. Small food businesses have been a cornerstone of ethnic entrepreneurship in American cities. And initiatives like farmers' markets and street fairs don't require much in the way of public investment; instead, they rely on entrepreneurs and community-based organizations to do the heavy lifting. In City Heights, the Community Development Corporation hosted its first annual City Heights Street Food Festival in 2019 to "get people together around table and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building." Other recent events have included African Restaurant Week, Dia de Los Muertos, New Year Lunar Festival, Soul Food Fest, and Brazilian Carnival, all of which rely on food and drink to attract visitors and support local businesses. Meanwhile, initiatives such as the New Roots Community Farm and the City Heights farmers' market have been launched by nonprofits with philanthropic support in the name of "food justice," with the goal of reducing racial disparities in access to healthy food and empowering residents—projects that are particularly appealing to highly educated people who value diversity and democracy.

In media coverage of changing foodscapes in low-income neighborhoods like City Heights, you’ll rarely find any complaints.

San Diego Magazine’s neighborhood guide for City Heights, for example, emphasizes its “claim to authentic international eats, along with live music venues, craft beer, coffee, and outdoor fun.” It recommends several ethnic restaurants and warns readers not to be fooled by appearances. But that doesn’t mean objections don’t exist. Many longtime residents and small-business owners—mostly people of color and immigrants—have, for decades, lived, worked, and struggled to feed their families in these neighborhoods. To do so, they’ve run convenience stores, opened ethnic restaurants, sold food in parks and alleys and created spaces to grow their own food.

All represent strategies to meet community needs in a place mostly ignored by mainstream retailers. So what happens when new competitors come to town? Starting at a Disadvantage

As I document in my book, these ethnic food businesses, because of a lack of financial and technical support, often struggle to compete with new enterprises that feature fresh façades, celebrity chefs, flashy marketing, bogus claims of authenticity, and disproportionate media attention. Furthermore, following the arrival of more-affluent residents, existing ones find it increasingly difficult to stay.

My analysis of real estate ads for properties listed in City Heights and other gentrifying San Diego neighborhoods found that access to restaurants, cafés, farmers’ markets and outdoor dining is a common selling point. The listings I studied from 2019 often enticed potential buyers with lines like “shop at the local farmers’ market,” “join food truck festivals,” and “participate in community food drives!” San Diego Magazine’s home buyer guide for the same year identified City Heights as an “up-and-coming neighborhood,” attributing its appeal to its diverse population and eclectic “culinary landscape,” including several restaurants and [email protected] When I see that City Heights’ home prices rose 58 percent over the past three years, I’m not surprised. Going Up Against the Urban Food Machine

Longtime residents find themselves forced to compete against what I call the “urban food machine,” a play on sociologist Harvey Molotch’s “urban growth machine”—a term he coined more than 50 years ago to explain how cities were being shaped by a loose coalition of powerful elites who sought to profit off urban growth.

I argue that investors and developers use food as a tool for achieving the same ends. When their work is done, what's left is a rather insipid and tasteless neighborhood, where foodscapes become more of a marketable mishmash of cultures than an ethnic enclave that's evolved organically to meet the needs of residents. The distinctions of time and place start to blur: An "ethnic food district" in San Diego looks no different than one in Chicago or Austin. Meanwhile, the routines and rhythms of everyday life have changed so much that longtime residents no longer feel like they belong. Their stories and culture reduced to a selling point, they're forced to either recede to the shadows or leave altogether. It's hard to see how that's a form of inclusion or empowerment.

