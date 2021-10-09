Unnamed restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado linked to Salmonella Fish Outbreak

Articles

Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021

Total Illnesses: 102

Hospitalizations: 19

Last Illness Onset: September 7, 2021

States with Cases: AZ (1), CO (82), CT (1), IA (1), MN (2), MO (1), NE (2), NJ (2), PA (1), TX (2), VA (2), WA (2), WI (2), WY (2)

Northeast Seafood Products, Denver, CO, is voluntarily recalling certain types of seafood that were processed at our facility because they have the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more sever illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The items being recalled are: Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass.

These items were distributed from May 2021 to October 7, 2021 to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The recalled items would have sold out of their fresh seafood cases. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts is not being recalled.

The recall is the result of several positive samples revealed during an FDA. inspection. FDA and CDC have informed us that these positive samples are linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illness. The production area of our facility has been temporarily shut down until such time as the FDA and the company determine that the problem has been corrected.

