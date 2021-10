Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 13:32 Hits: 0

The Municipality of Anchorage is the largest urban area in Alaska, with its close to 300,000 residents making up 40 percent of the state’s population. This makes Anchorage a prime area for urban agriculture.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/06/usda-community-compost-grant-opens-potential-compost-25-landfill-waste