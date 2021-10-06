It’s National Pork Month – Join USDA for a Webinar Series Highlighting Market Reports and Pork Industry Data

Articles

Wednesday, 06 October 2021

October is National Pork Month! America’s pork producers play a major role in feeding the world, and this month we honor their hard work and dedication to providing high quality products to consumers. Collectively, they generate 13% of the world’s pork supply, making the United States the world’s third largest producer and consumer of pork products.

