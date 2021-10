Articles

Simple Mills is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes were erroneously packed with bags of Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of a possible allergen (milk). Some people who

