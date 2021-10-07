Marler Clark files first Hepatitis A Lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 23:45 Hits: 8

I have lost track of how many times I have implored restaurants to offer Hepatitis A vaccines to their employees. Here was my latest:

And, now here are the consequences:

Publisher’s Platform: Vaccinate restaurant employees against hepatitis A or suffer the consequences

PDF Complaint

The Virginia Department of Health says the number of total people linked to three Famous Anthony’s restaurants infected with hepatitis A has increased to 14.

According to press reports, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCADH) spoke about the hepatitis A exposure situation during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Morrow says they reported four more cases of the virus associated with Famous Anthony’s restaurant chain. At least three of the people have been hospitalized.

Health officials first reported the exposure outbreak on Friday, Sept. 24. VDH says that a person who worked at three different Famous Anthony’s locations tested positive for the highly contagious infection.

Health officials say that anyone who visited any of the following Famous Anthony’s locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 could have been exposed:

4913 Grandin Road

6499 Williamson Road

2221 Crystal Spring Avenue

According to the VDH, if you have been exposed and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A (vaccines most effective within two weeks of exposure, you should monitor yourself for the symptoms listed below:

jaundice: (yellowing of the skin or the eyes),

fever,

fatigue,

loss of appetite,

nausea,

vomiting,

abdominal pain,

dark urine, or

light-colored stools.

Symptoms can develop between 15 to 50 days following exposure. If you develop any of these systems seek medical care or let your healthcare provider know about your possible exposure.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/marler-clark-files-first-hepatitis-a-lawsuit-against-famous-anthonys/