Feeding people while saving the planet - Change the Game, Change the Future online platform challenges youth with delicate balancing act

Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021

The online decision-making platform "Change the Game, Change the Future" was jointly developed by FAO and The Lexicon, a North America-based non-profit organization whose "Green Brown Blue accelerator" mobilizes experts and builds tools to tackle challenges facing food systems. The game platform was introduced during a five-day flagship event of the World Food Forum (WFF), a youth-led movement to help shape the future of food and agriculture.

