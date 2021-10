Articles

Last month, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack joined a virtual roundtable discussion with farmworkers to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Farm Safety and Health Week, and highlight the important role that farmworkers play in our nation’s food security and economy.

