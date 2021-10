Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 13:28 Hits: 6

Authors: GM Watch

National Council must report on coexistence and liability in the event of GMO contamination within four years

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19899-switzerland-extends-its-gmo-moratorium-explicitly-covering-gene-edited-gm-plants