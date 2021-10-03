Greenhead Lobster recalls 5,749 lbs. of frozen cooked lobster meat due to Listeria

Articles

Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine is recalling 5,749 lbs. of frozen cooked lobster meat because of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products listed in the table below were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire who distributed nationwide through wholesale distributers.

The potential for contamination was noted after a routine sampling program by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. It should be noted that no other Greenhead Lobster Products retail products are impacted by this recall. This recall has been initiated in abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

To identify the product, look for the best if used by date clearly labeled on the front of the package on the white label. Size of packaging is in the table below.

Through training, research, sanitation, and application of the most current seafood handling practices, we strive for continuous improvement. Therefore, we will continue to conduct routine testing on our products and adhere to our strict sanitation protocols to always keep customer safety as our priority.

Table of Affected Products

Product Name Packaging Best if Used By Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 2lbs. 2lbs portioned clear bag 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, 8/3/23 Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 1lbs. 1lbs portioned clear bag 6/22/23 Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat 2lbs. 2lbs portioned clear bag 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, 8/25/23 Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat 2lbs 2lbs portioned clear bag 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23 Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 10.3 oz 10.3 Oz portioned printed bag 5/10/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23 Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws 3lbs 3lbs portioned clear bag 6/8/23, 6/15/23

