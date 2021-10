Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:45 Hits: 2

The idea for the restaurant — Mom's Spaghetti — is centered on the Detroit rapper's lyrics from "Lose Yourself." Eminem has been popping up in local TV ads for the eatery this week.

