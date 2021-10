Articles

The Curder Burger started as a social media April Fools stunt, but hundreds of people signed an online petition to make it real. Now for one day you can buy a burger with a giant fried cheese curd.

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1042209300/culvers-turns-an-april-fools-joke-into-reality-with-the-limited-edition-curderbu