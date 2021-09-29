Raw goat milk recalled over Listeria

Articles

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

St. John Creamery of Stanwood, WA, is recalling unpasteurized, raw goat milk because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in retail raw goat milk dated 100321 — Oct. 3.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the raw milk in their homes because the best-by dates run through Oct. 10. Anyone who has consumed the raw milk or anyone they served it to should monitor themselves for signs of Listeria infection for the next 70 days.

The whole, raw goat milk, which was bottled in half-gallon and one-pint containers, was sold at the on-farm store, directly to private customers via drop groups, and at retail stores in Western Washington.

Recalled products:

The recalled product is bottled in half-gallon and one-pint containers.

Use/Freeze/Sell by Date:

Best by dates 10/03/21 – 10/11/21

As of the posting of this recall, there are no known illnesses associated with the recalled product.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged not to drink it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Retail raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington State, but the potential health risks are serious, according to state and federal public health officials. Consumers should read the warning label on the retail raw milk container carefully and ask their retailer to verify the milk was produced and processed by a WSDA-licensed operation.

