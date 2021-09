Articles

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC of 180 Lehigh Avenue, Lakewood, NJ, is recalling its 8.5-ounce, 6-piece packages of “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” by Lidl because they contain undeclared egg yolks. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic rea

