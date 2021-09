Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

Picket Fence Creamery, LLC, is recalling its 12 oz. boxes of taco cheese curds as they may contain undeclared wheat, and its key lime pie ice cream, as it may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reac

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/allergy-alert-undeclared-wheat-cheese-curds-and-ice-cream