SunTree Snack Foods recalls Cashews with Glass

Published on Monday, 27 September 2021

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces.

Committed to quality and out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

Product Label Lot Code UPC Best By Date Product Size Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces Harris Teeter 86359 072036734884 7/15/2022

7/16/2022 8 ounces Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces Harris Teeter 86687 072036734891 8/2/2022

8/3/2022 8 ounces Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces Harris Teeter 88148 072036734907 8/31/2022 32 ounces Tropical Trail Mix Harris Teeter 88546 072036735003 9/17/2022

9/18/2022 15 ounces 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces HEB 88381

86980

85745

86075 041220178339 6/15/2022

7/2/2022

7/7/2022

8/16/2022

8/17/2022

8/18/2022

8/19/2022

9/10/2022

9/11/2022

9/12/2022

9/13/2022

9/17/2022

9/18/2022 12.4 ounces Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces Happy Belly 86381 842379195310 7/14/2022

7/15/2022 40 ounces Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces Happy Belly 86311 842379195341 7/15/2022 16 ounces Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces Happy Belly 86400 842379195303 7/14/2022

7/15/2022 16 ounces Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces Happy Belly 86310 842379195358 7/13/2022

7/14/2022 40 ounces Mountain Trail Mix Prince & Spring 86961 814314024153

(Inner unit)

814314024160 (outer unit) 8/25/2022

8/26/2022

8/27/2022 44 ounces Mountain Trail Mix Prince & Spring 86960 814314024146 8/17/2022

8/18/2022 28 ounces

Product images and lot information is available on www.suntreesnackfoods.comExternal Link Disclaimer

No injuries have been reported to date. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall. SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. SunTree Snack Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

