SunTree Snack Foods recalls Cashews with Glass

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces. 

Committed to quality and out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

ProductLabelLot CodeUPCBest By DateProduct Size
Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and PiecesHarris Teeter863590720367348847/15/2022
7/16/2022		8 ounces
Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and PiecesHarris Teeter866870720367348918/2/2022
8/3/2022		8 ounces
Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & PiecesHarris Teeter881480720367349078/31/202232 ounces
Tropical Trail MixHarris Teeter885460720367350039/17/2022
9/18/2022		15 ounces
100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & PiecesHEB88381
86980
85745
86075		0412201783396/15/2022
7/2/2022
7/7/2022
8/16/2022
8/17/2022
8/18/2022
8/19/2022
9/10/2022
9/11/2022
9/12/2022
9/13/2022
9/17/2022
9/18/2022		12.4 ounces
Salted Cashew Halves & PiecesHappy Belly863818423791953107/14/2022
7/15/2022		40 ounces
Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & PiecesHappy Belly863118423791953417/15/202216 ounces
Salted Cashews Halves & PiecesHappy Belly864008423791953037/14/2022
7/15/2022		16 ounces
Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & PiecesHappy Belly863108423791953587/13/2022
7/14/2022		40 ounces
Mountain Trail MixPrince & Spring86961814314024153
(Inner unit)
814314024160 (outer unit)		8/25/2022
8/26/2022
8/27/2022		44 ounces
Mountain Trail MixPrince & Spring869608143140241468/17/2022
8/18/2022		28 ounces

Product images and lot information is available on  www.suntreesnackfoods.comExternal Link Disclaimer

No injuries have been reported to date.   Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall.  SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. SunTree Snack Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/suntree-snack-foods-recalls-cashews-with-glass/

