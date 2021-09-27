SunTree Snack Foods recalls Cashews with Glass

Category: Food Hits: 7
The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces.
Committed to quality and out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.
|Product
|Label
|Lot Code
|UPC
|Best By Date
|Product Size
|Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|86359
|072036734884
|7/15/2022
7/16/2022
|8 ounces
|Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|86687
|072036734891
|8/2/2022
8/3/2022
|8 ounces
|Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|88148
|072036734907
|8/31/2022
|32 ounces
|Tropical Trail Mix
|Harris Teeter
|88546
|072036735003
|9/17/2022
9/18/2022
|15 ounces
|100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces
|HEB
|88381
86980
85745
86075
|041220178339
|6/15/2022
7/2/2022
7/7/2022
8/16/2022
8/17/2022
8/18/2022
8/19/2022
9/10/2022
9/11/2022
9/12/2022
9/13/2022
9/17/2022
9/18/2022
|12.4 ounces
|Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86381
|842379195310
|7/14/2022
7/15/2022
|40 ounces
|Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86311
|842379195341
|7/15/2022
|16 ounces
|Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86400
|842379195303
|7/14/2022
7/15/2022
|16 ounces
|Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86310
|842379195358
|7/13/2022
7/14/2022
|40 ounces
|Mountain Trail Mix
|Prince & Spring
|86961
|814314024153
(Inner unit)
814314024160 (outer unit)
|8/25/2022
8/26/2022
8/27/2022
|44 ounces
|Mountain Trail Mix
|Prince & Spring
|86960
|814314024146
|8/17/2022
8/18/2022
|28 ounces
Product images and lot information is available on www.suntreesnackfoods.comExternal Link Disclaimer
No injuries have been reported to date. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall. SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.
The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. SunTree Snack Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/suntree-snack-foods-recalls-cashews-with-glass/