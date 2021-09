Articles

The agri-food sector is a key player in the management of biodiversity as well as its custodian, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in his opening remarks at the 18th Regular Session of the Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (CGRFA).

