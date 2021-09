Articles

Committed to quality and out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

